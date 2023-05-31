Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

OKLAHOMA CITY — In honor of May's Teacher Appreciation Month, SONIC Drive-In's SONIC Foundation donated $1.5 million to match all public contributions made to requests on DonorsChoose, a national nonprofit that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom requests submitted by teachers.

As part of SONIC's ongoing Limeades for Learning initiative, the $1.5 million donation matched 50% of each donation made to all teacher requests. SONIC helped fully fund nearly 15,300 projects from teachers and schools across the country.

In Reedsburg, four teachers received a combined donation of $411, including Clair Fedderly, Pineview Elementary School for the project "Books for Vending Machine Reading!" for grades 3-5; Lourdes Belmares Ramirez, Webb Middle School for the project "Cozy Reading Corner!" for grades 6-8; Tina Sukup, Webb Middle School for the project "Growing Our Students' Love for Reading One Token at a Time!" for grades 6-8; Becky Riberich, Webb Middle School for the project "Encouraging Reading With Incentives" for grades 6-8.

To donate to one or more of the thousands of public school teacher requests seeking support to provide students with educational resources, visit donorschoose.org. For more information, visit foundation.sonicdrivein.com.