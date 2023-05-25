Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

OKLAHOMA CITY — In honor of May's Teacher Appreciation Month, SONIC Drive-In's SONIC Foundation donated $1.5 million to match all public contributions made to requests on DonorsChoose, a national nonprofit that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom requests submitted by teachers.

As part of SONIC's ongoing Limeades for Learning initiative, the $1.5 million donation matched 50% of each donation made to all teacher requests. SONIC helped fully fund nearly 15,300 projects from teachers and schools across the country.

In Mauston, two teachers received a combined donation of $182, including Rachel Tambornino, Lemonweir Academy Charter School for the project "CASH-ing In!" for grades 9-12; Karen Hable, Mauston High School for the project "New School, New You!" for grades 9-12.

To donate to one or more of the thousands of public school teacher requests seeking support to provide students with educational resources, visit donorschoose.org. For more information, visit foundation.sonicdrivein.com.