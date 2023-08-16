On July 25, 18 students from Sauk Prairie High School participated in Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation’s Youth Empowerment Cooking Class - Smoothies Edition. The students were accompanied by Shane Been and Matt Chrysler.
Sauk Prairie Healthcare registered dietitian Julie Esser and culinary aide Ciara Baier taught participants how to make a healthy smoothie.
The foundation provided each student with a blender to keep and recipes to help make this healthy treat at home.
To support the foundation, visit saukprairiehealthcare.org/give.