The Fay-Robinson Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, will celebrate its 125th anniversary since its founding on June 14, 1898, at 11 a.m. June 3 in the Greenwood Cemetery, 1000 Myrtle St., Reedsburg.

A wreath and DAR Commemorative Marker will be placed at the gravesite of founding regent of the chapter, Helen Neely Perry. Following the service, a luncheon will take place at noon at the Reedsburg Country Club, 3003 E Main St, Reedsburg, where a chapter history through the years and a program with Paul Wolter, Sauk County Historical Society executive director, will be shared.