The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles revoked the wholesale dealer licenses of these Columbia County dealers, located at 101 Skyline Drive, Arlington, for failing to properly follow administrative requirements:

4Che Motors LLC, 414 Unlimited LLC, AJ Global USA Automobile LLC, Big Guys Motors LLC, AS Motors LLC, Blessed Car Automotive LLC, Brezzys Auto Sales LLC, D & V Motors LLC, Fast Toys Factory LLC, Changin Lanes Automotive Group Inc, City Cars2U LLC, Levelup Auto Import & Export LLC, Mr Cash for Cars Inc, Speedys Auto LLC, Stewmaker Autos LLC, Swerveinstyle LLC, Talley Auto Group LLC, Typowell Motors LLC, Unlimited Carz LLC, Ware Auto Consultants Inc, Cedarwood Enterprise LLC, Golden K Auto Sales LLC, Magnificent Auto Sales LLC, Midwest Paramount Dealer LLC, Renew Auto Group LLC, Transport Phenomenon LLC, Young Motorsport LLC, Don’s Auto Care LLC.

DMV’s Dealer and Agent Section determined that each dealer listed above violated state law when they failed to maintain a licensed business facility. The decision to revoke the above licenses was affirmed by hearing examiner decision on Aug. 17. Following a 30-day appeal period, these revocations became final on Sept. 16.

WisDOT’s Dealer and Agent Section licenses, regulates and resolves disputes about dealership sales and warranty repairs. It also investigates complaints about odometer tampering and title fraud involving dealerships and private sellers.