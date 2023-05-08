The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles revoked the wholesale dealer licenses of these Columbia County dealers at 101 Skyline Drive, Arlington, for failing to properly follow administrative requirements: Diamond Auto Group LLC, East Lake Auto Solutions LLC, Fab 5 Auto Group Inc, I & L Auto Services LLC, IMM Motoring LLC, JG Automotive Sales LLC, Kagyekum & Sons Motors LLC, Karz Autos LLC, KSolo Enterprise LLC, Larry Services LLC, Mazeland Auto LLC, Optimus Auto Group LLC, R & R Family Auto Group LLC, Sanchez Auto Group LLC, TS Auto Solutions LLC, Vintage Auto Nation LLC, 3 Brothers Autos LLC, Best Deals Autos LLC, Cash Cars Buyer Inc, CP Automotors LLC, Diverse Auto House LLC, East Coast Remarketing LLC, First Rydes LLC, J Moore Enterprise LLC, Jupiter Express Auto Inc, Max Motor Sales LLC, MCM Auto Group LLC, Melgar Motors LLC, Milan Auto LLC, Mor & Mor Motors LLC, Mya & Family Auto Dealers LLC, Nationwide Autoparts LLC, Quality One Auto Group Inc, Rose Gold Motors LLC, Stay Flyyy Auto LLC, The Rightway Auto Sales LLC, Triple Threat Chicago LLC, Z & Z Family Autos LLC.

DMV’s Dealers and Agents Section determined that each dealer listed above violated state law when they failed to maintain a licensed business facility. The license revocations took effect May 6. Dealers are given 30 days to appeal a revocation to the state Division of Hearing and Appeals, and the decision is final.

WisDOT’s Dealer and Agent Section licenses, regulates and resolves disputes about dealership sales and warranty repairs. It also investigates complaints about odometer tampering and title fraud involving dealerships and private sellers.