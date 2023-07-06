The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles revoked the wholesale dealer licenses of these Columbia County dealers, 101 Skyline Drive, Arlington, for failing to properly follow administrative requirements: Admirable Auto LLC, Dream Motors LLC, Flagship Auto LLC, Forever Driven Motorclub LLC, Global Auto Enterprise LLC, Jah Auto Industry LLC, Kona Road Auto Inc., M & D Supreme Auto LLC, Noble Automotors LLC, RDJ Auto Sales LLC, STL Auto Group LLC, Wheeler Dealer Auto Group LLC.

DMV’s Dealer and Agent Section determined that each dealer listed above violated state law when they failed to maintain a licensed business facility. The decision to revoke the above licenses was affirmed by hearing examiner decision on June 5. Following a 30-day appeal period, these revocations became final on July 5.

WisDOT’s Dealer and Agent Section licenses, regulates and resolves disputes about dealership sales and warranty repairs. It also investigates complaints about odometer tampering and title fraud involving dealerships and private sellers.