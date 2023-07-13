The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles revoked the wholesale dealer licenses of this Columbia County dealer, Tenners Autos 4Less LLC, 101 Skyline Drive, Arlington, for failing to properly follow administrative requirements.

DMV’s Dealer and Agent Section determined that each dealer listed above violated state law when they failed to maintain a licensed business facility. The decision to revoke the above licenses was affirmed by hearing examiner decision on June 13. Following a 30-day appeal period, these revocations became final on July 13.