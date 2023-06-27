The state of Wisconsin revoked the wholesale dealer license for ARB Auto LLC, 822 Park Ave., 19, Beaver Dam, for failing to properly follow administrative requirements. The order, issued by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Division of Motor Vehicles, determined that ARB Auto violated state law when they sold motor vehicles directly to consumers, rolled back odometers on vehicles and falsified title documents when selling vehicles to customers.

Due to the nature of the violations, the department took action to immediately revoke the license effective April 24. The decision to revoke the license was upheld by a WisDOT hearing on May 26. Dealers are given 30 days to appeal a revocation to the state Division of Hearing and Appeals. ARB Auto did not appeal, and the decision is final.