The Wonewoc Public Library kicks off summer with reading programs and fun-filled events.

The Summer Reading Program, “All Together Now,” offers reading opportunities and live performances all summer long. Summer reading paper log sheets are available at the library, or track your reading minutes online with the Beanstack app to keep skills sharp and earn fun prizes. Each time a child reaches the weekly reading goal of two hours, he or she can visit the library to collect a prize.

Teens and adults can register for weekly drawings each time they finish a book, either in person at the library or through Beanstack.

While the reading portion of the program runs from June 1-Aug. 31, the schedule of live events, which are free and open to the public, extends through the season.

June 26: 6:30 p.m., Juneau County 4-H Dog Project Agility Demonstration

July 11: 1 p.m., Zoozort Exotic Animals

July 18: 1 p.m., Toby Kid, magician/comedian

July 25: 1 p.m., Tracy Chipman, storyteller

Aug. 1: 1 p.m., Curt Strutz “Dinosaur Man”

Concerts on the Library Lawn, sponsored by the Friends of the Wonewoc Library, are free and open to the public, bring a lawn chair or blanket. Check the library website and/or follow the library on Facebook for any schedule changes.

June 5: 6:30 p.m., Leah Rachuj

June 19: 6:30 p.m., Erich “Eddie” Mobley

July 17: Simply Sax

Aug. 21: Leah Rachuj and Guest