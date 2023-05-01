Beaver Dam Community Library, 311 N. Spring St., and Alpha Xi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma will host the 20th annual Reading Celebration with special guests Gerald and Piggie from Mo Willem’s popular series, “Elephant and Piggie,” from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 13. This family-friendly offers a craft to do and readings of some “Elephant and Piggie” stories and cake will be served.