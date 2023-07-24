The Beaver Dam Community Library has been awarded the Purple Angel and Dementia Friendly Organization certification by Dementia Friendly Dodge. After staff were trained, the library’s environment was assessed, which included suggestions for current and future improvements. A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 at the library, 311 N. Spring St. The public is invited.

Beaver Dam Community Library is working to improve the lives of those in our community by continuing to educate staff, to provide supports, and through the inclusion of those with Mild Cognitive Impairment, different forms of dementia, and caregivers supporting these individuals.

For more information, contact 920-887-4631, circdesk@beaverdamlibrary.org, or visit cityofbeaverdam.com/library.

For more information on Dementia Friendly Communities, and to find out how you can help, contact Rob Griesel, Dementia Care Specialist, at the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dodge County at 920-386-3580 or email rgriesel@co.dodge.wi.us.