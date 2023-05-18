On May 11, 17 Sauk County Institute of Leadership participants met at the Town of Fairfield Hall for the ninth and final session of the 2022-2023 leadership program. Greg Wise, a veteran of multiple non-profit boards of directors and the man who started SCIL 25 years ago, and Robin Whyte, executive director of the Community Foundation of South Central Wisconsin, discussed their involvement as members of boards of directors and encouraged SCIL participants to ask thoughtful questions of organizations that may approach them to serve on their boards.

Participants reviewed the nine sessions, including networking via connections, positively reframing situations, listening intently to what is said and unsaid, and serving with humility and vulnerability.

Cliff Thompson, retired superintendent of Sauk Prairie School District, discussed with the group that closure means new beginnings and to think about how each time they rise to the occasion, they will be preparing the way for future leaders.

They then concluded with a trip to the Aldo Leopold Foundation, where docent Alan Anderson shared his connections with the Leopold family and the legacy of learning they’ve left in the area and throughout the world.

Sauk County Institute of Leadership is accepting applications for the September session; visit https://saukcountyinstituteofleadership.org.