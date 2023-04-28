JUNEAU — The Dodge County Executive Law Enforcement Association Scholarship Program is designed to assist those pursuing a university or technical degree. Two scholarships may be awarded to students seeking a degree in criminal justice or a related field.

To be eligible for one $500 scholarship enrolled in a 4-year program or one $250 scholarship enrolled in a 2-year program, applicants must be a current or past Dodge County resident, be pursuing an undergraduate or technical degree in criminal justice or a related field and be a full-time student as determined by the accredited college or university.

Funds will be paid directly to the student upon proof of enrollment - a copy of the semester tuition invoice marked “paid” - in an accredited college or vocational/technical school. Or, funds will be paid directly to the student upon proof of enrollment - a copy of the student’s second semester schedule - in an accredited college or vocational/technical school.

Applicants must submit a DCELEA Scholarship Application Form, an official letter of admission from the accredited university or college, a high school transcript if a first-year student or a current college or university transcript, an essay regarding interest in pursuing further education in criminal justice limited to two pages doubled-spaced, and a personal or academic letter of recommendation by May 30.

Scholarship applications available at area high schools within Dodge County or email dbeal@cityofjuneauwi.gov.

Completed packages should be sent to Attn: Chief David D. Beal, Juneau Police Department, 128 E. Cross St., Juneau, WI 53039 or email packets to dbeal@cityofjuneauwi.gov. Incomplete application packages will not be accepted for consideration.

For more information, contact DCELEA secretary/treasurer Dave Beal of the Juneau Police Department at 920-386-4810 or email dbeal@cityofjuneauwi.gov.