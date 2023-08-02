On July 12, Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area packed up and brought the construction site to Land’s End in Dodgeville, to host a Veteran’s Build Day on their corporate campus for its employees. Habitat Programs serve those in need of safe, accessible, and affordable housing. This Build Day focused to help improve the safety in resident homes for the surrounding communities.

Two teams of 20 Lands’ End employees participated in different tasks throughout the day. One team built walker accessible stairs with handrails for Habitat’s Veteran Build Program. They also constructed 12 exterior wall components that will be used in the new Habitat home that is being built in Lake Delton for a family of eight.

Lunch with entertainment was provided. Dignitaries from the state of Wisconsin and city of Dodgeville spoke about the impact this partnership has made and continues to make for the residents throughout the Wisconsin River Area region. Speakers included Andrew Mc Lean, CEO of Lands’ End; Rep. Todd Novak, who is also Dodgeville’s mayor; Morgan Salli, from Congressman Mark Pocan’s office; Peter Lewandowski, executive director for the state Habitat for Humanity; Kelly Ritchie, Lands’ End; and Dalton Bradsher, VET Business Resource Group and Lands’ End.

For more information, visit hfhwisconsinriver.org.