HORICON — National Farm Safety and Health week starts Sept. 18 to remember that the day-to-day activities can be risky, and accidents do occur. First responders must use lessons learned to develop and train in these scenarios to save lives safely and efficiently.

One training event is grain entrapment and United Co-op provides its facility and a set of tools called “The Great Wall.” An entrapment occurs when a victim becomes buried in grain beyond the point of self-extrication. The tool is made of individual aluminum plates that are buried and linked together creating a wall around the patient. Once the wall is up, a shovel or drill operated auger is used to remove the grain and free the victim.