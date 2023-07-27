HORICON — Dr. George Koonce has joined the Board of Directors for Horicon Bank, according to a July 27 press release.

He currently serves as senior vice president of University Relations for Marian University and as a board member for the Green Bay Packers, The Nature Conservancy and Ascension Healthcare. His experience in professional sports, higher education and community service enable him to uniquely contribute to our leadership.

“This appointment to the board of directors reflects Horicon Bank's unwavering dedication to fostering excellence, embracing diversity, and enhancing the customer experience,” said Koonce. “I embrace the opportunity to contribute to strategic decision-making and guidance to support the bank's continued growth and success.”