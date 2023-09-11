On Aug. 27, the Sauk County Children’s Choir performed its summer concert at Park Hall in Sauk City. The choir is made up of children in grades three to six who love to sing. The group rehearsed once a week through the summer under the direction of local music teachers Amy Hiel, Liz Meyer, and Andrea Sorenson. The children are introduced to a wide range of musical styles, concepts, and techniques in a supportive and fun environment.