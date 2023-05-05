RIPON — Ripon College has formed a new chapter of Iota Iota Iota - Triota, the National Women's and Gender Studies Honor Society with more than 50 chapters nationwide. On April 25, 17 Ripon College students were inaugurated into the new chapter. To qualify for membership, students must be of at least sophomore standing, have completed at least eight credits of WGS coursework and have grade-point average of at least 3.0 in general scholarship as well as in Women's and Gender Studies coursework.