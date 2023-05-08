Nate Keiser of Prairie du Sac, replaces outgoing board member Tom Schwarz. Keiser has been a resident of Prairie du Sac since 2005 and has held various roles in operations and training with Culver’s Franchising and currently serves as the director of operations for the Midwest, supporting 163 Culver’s restaurants across six states. Keiser is active in the local community, coaching soccer for his children’s teams and sitting on the board of the Friends of the Great Sauk State Trail. He also previously served as co-president of the Sauk Prairie Strikers Soccer Club.