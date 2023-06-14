U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s (R-Wis.) staff will be available for mobile office hours for constituents to meet with the senator’s staff to request assistance with a federal agency or regarding other federal matters from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 21 at Baraboo Municipal Building, 101 South Blvd., Baraboo.
Johnson hosts mobile office hours
