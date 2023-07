U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s (R-Wis.) staff will be available for mobile office hours for constituents to meet with the senator’s staff to request assistance with a federal agency or regarding other federal matters from 2-3 p.m. July 20 at Wisconsin Dells Municipal Building, 300 La Crosse St., and from 3-4 p.m. July 21 at Necedah Village Hall, 101 Center St.