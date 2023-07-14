U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s (R-Wis.) staff will be available for mobile office hours for constituents to meet with the senator’s staff to request assistance with a federal agency or regarding other federal matters from 9-10 a.m. July 27 at Waupun Public Library, 123 S. Forest St., Waupun.
Johnson hosts mobile office hours
