Union Center is a small village that survived the passing of the logging era, and the decline of the railroad. The village is situated on the recreational, four season 400 State Trail that offers bicycling, hiking and snowmobiling. A lively round of golf on the challenging nine-hole golf course, within a stone’s throw of the 400 Trail, is possible. For some, St. Theresa’ Catholic Church, sits beside the trail, offers respite and reflection. The historic church, built in 1863, during the Civil War is now a Chapel of Perpetual Adoration, with 24 hours a day mediation and prayer by volunteers as Guardians of the Blessed Sacrament, open to all faiths as a house of unceasing prayer.

Among Union Center citizens that served in county government were Edward B. Sickels, John “Collie” Jones and Kenneth Heding, each elected as sheriff of Juneau County. William P. Ennis served as county Superintendent of Schools.

During Heding’s term, a con artist, after a hoax offering “Protection” to Lyndonites against a former relative, was investigated by the sheriff and returned to Waupun State Prison.

A Madison man, P. C. Walderon, had hitchhiked through the village two weeks previous, laid the ground work by stopping in Lyndon a few days, became acquainted, established himself as a deputy from Chicago. He then went on to Minnesota, remained there for two weeks, returned to the Lyndon family to “protect them.” After a week, the daughter of the family got in touch with a Sauk County deputy. The deputy was aware of Walderon, and the major crime waves stumping Wisconsin authorities at that time. Sauk County then contacted Sheriff Heding who arrested Walderon at the home in Lyndon.

It was discovered Walderon had a long experience with law enforcement having been a past tenant of the Green Bay State Reformatory, the federal prison at Terre Haute, Indiana, Sandstone Federal Prison and the State Prison in Minnesota. On the Lyndon Station masquerade, he felt it was just a good place to rest unnoticed for a time from his activities in Chicago. When questioned, he professed a thorough knowledge of the Chicago underworld, which in turn enabled authorities to solve some of the crimes stumping Wisconsin officials.

Sheriff Heding came to the rescue of 12 jurors and two bailiffs stuck in the elevator at the Mauston courthouse. They had returned from lunch before beginning their deliberation on a case. All crowded in the 2,000-pound capacity elevator to return to the second floor. The elevator started, groaned to a stop, and automatically locked the doors—between floors. The jury couldn’t get out, no one else could get in. The regular janitors, Fred Runkle was home recovering from surgery and George Bryant had gone to a funeral. Heding had no choice but to climb into the elevator loft above the jail, manipulated switches until one of them let the elevator and its load move down into the basement where the doors automatically opened. It got pretty hot in there and one could hear comments about “I’ll never ride in one of those things again!”

Another courthouse matter that involved Union Center took place in 1947, when a 72-year-old lady left $10,000 to her 7-year-old neighbor. After a hearing that dragged through two days and 27 witnesses, a Portage judge declared Mrs. McNamara’s will valid. Two first cousins of McNamara filed a petition that she was of unsound mind and had been unduly influenced. Her $21,000 estate was divided between 7-year-old Ronny Markee and 67-year-old Charlie Johnston of Elroy. Markee, who lived nearby, had done errands and visited her daily, while Johnston had been a caretaker for her property.

In 1930, the largest shipment of dressed and live poultry was shipped out of Union Center by local farmer Robert M. Ring. He shipped an unbelievable two tons of poultry to high class trade in Chicago. George Long champion poultry picker of Wonewoc, helped get them ready for market.