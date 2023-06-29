Robert H. Grace became the first postmaster of the Pinery Post Office in Armenia in 1859. The post office served the logging camps in northern Armenia. When logging died, so did the post office.

With the coming of the Civil War, he enlisted in the army but was rejected because his weight was 375 pounds. He served as a recruiting officer for the remainder of the war.

A shrewd business man he acquired considerable property in Grand Rapids—now Wisconsin Rapids. He operated a shingle mill and speculated in lumber and lumbermen’s supplies. He and his wife Caroline operated the Grand Rapids House, a noted hostelry in its day, for many years.

The Grand Rapids House was one of the stops for the stage coach route from New Lisbon to Stevens Point. New Lisbon was the nearest railroad point from 1857 until 1871. The stage route from New Lisbon left the railroad, where W. P. Carr kept the stage house. The four-horse stage coach followed a very sandy road, then past George “Daddy” Salter’s Half Way House, six miles, then proceeded from there to William Palmer’s tavern at the Yellow River in Necedah, ten miles beyond Palmer’s, dinner was taken at Jesse Sarles’ Lone Pine House; 20 miles farther the stage was ferried across the river to Grand Rapids where Grace kept the Grand Rapids House.

The writer of “The Taverns and Stages of Early Wisconsin” described him as a man of weight, 340 pounds. A census taker had added in the margin that the combined weight of Robert and Caroline Grace was more than 700 pounds. Dancing parties were a local entertainment at that time. An article in county history society news, noted Robert and Caroline graceful dancers! Robert & Caroline are buried in Grand Rapids.

The first post office in Armenia was created in 1858, in Jesse Sarles’ Lone Pine House, where he served as postmaster. Prior to moving to Juneau County, Sarles lived in Racine County, raising more than 3,000 sheep and running a tavern. News of the pineries in northern Juneau County called out to Sarles.

He had money to invest, again became a farmer, stock-raiser and established another hotel to serve the lumbermen and other travelers through the booming region of Juneau County.

With the coming of the railroad to central Wisconsin in 1871, the stage route past his hotel was no longer an important travel route. He sold his land interest in the county, was replaced as postmaster, moved to engage in the lumber business in Grant County. Jesse and his wife Phoebe Sarles are buried in the Boscobel Cemetery.