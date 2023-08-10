One of the most bizarre mysteries ever to occur in the county took place in early June 1948. A battered, faded red, semi-trailer had been parked in a gravel stretch near the entrance of Rocky Arbor State Park in Juneau County. According to the caretaker, it had been there for about 10 days. It was not uncommon, at that time, for trucks to pull off busy Highway 12 and 16, unhitch a trailer and leave it until repairs could be made. No license plate was on the trailer and serial numbers had been removed. There was much activity at the park, however, no one seemed concerned about the parked trailer.

Nearly two weeks later, Milton Strack of Necedah, was working with Overgaard’s construction crew in graveling the shoulder of Hwy. 12 and 16 near the entrance of Rocky Arbor. His suspicions were aroused concerning the red trailer, so he climbed up the vehicle, and through a tear in the corner of the top, he saw a body inside. Immediately Capt. Preston McEvoy went to the scene, then notified Sheriff John “Collie” Jones and district attorney Charles P. Curran of the dead body. Authorities set out to identify the woman, obtained the names of four missing women in the state. One missing Wisconsin woman seemed to fit the description of the body, until a daughter said her mother had false teeth, and the body found did not. The red trailer was moved to Denicke’s garage in Mauston. A number of truck drivers inspected it, each feeling he might recognize it and who owned it. Finally, a stencil used to paint a shipping address on freight was noticed in a dip in the trailer floor. The stencil bore the name of “W. Yates” and a Chicago street number. Yates was contacted and said he had put the stencil in the trailer, however the trailer was missing from where he last parked it. Meanwhile, Curran received fingerprint results on the corpse found at the state park. They belonged to Mrs. Mollie Dora Hoffman, 24, a Chicago housewife. She had been a plant worker during the war, and the prints were in a non-criminal file. Her remains were buried in the Mauston Cemetery.

The rush was on to locate Mrs. Hoffman’s husband, John. A neighbor in Chicago who did babysitting, said Mrs. Hoffman brought the two children to her the evening of May 24. Much later that night, Mr. Hoffman picked up the children. Shortly, police from the United States and Canada, learning Hoffman was a native of Saskatchewan, focused their search on his parents’ home in Melville. Royal Mounted Police reported Hoffman left the children, Bobby, 5, and Janice, 3, with their grandparents on May 31, and he departed June 7. The Mounties had no authority to arrest Hoffman, however trailed him to Hythe, a village of 200 and kept him under surveillance. Meanwhile, Sheriff Jones and D.A. Curran left Juneau County with a first degree murder warrant and also charges of a theft of a truck trailer against Hoffman. In Edmonton, the two Juneau County officers were issued a warrant to arrest Hoffman by a justice in the Supreme Court—one of the few Canadian judges not on summer vacation. The 1,300-mile train trip took them nearly a week. Hoffman informed them he had planned to head for Fairbanks, Alaska, the next day.

While in the Juneau County jail, Hoffman told different versions of how his wife died, “She hit her head on a corner cupboard” or “she fell out of the truck.” He refused to take a lie detector test. But, finally, confessed that he beat his wife to death in their Chicago apartment. The case then reverted back to the state of Illinois. When a Chicago undertaker, Joseph Lauer drove up in a hearse to return the exhumed body of Mrs. Hoffman to Illinois,” he said he knew her husband, “He’s no good, and everybody knew he was mean to his wife.”

Chance, Hoffman claims, dictated his choice of Rocky Arbor Park as a place to leave his wife’s body and the trailer. He said, “he stopped there because a trailer tire was going flat.”