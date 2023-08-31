As soon as settlers moved to the county, a cry went out for mail service, and eventually nearly three dozen post offices were opened with many more contract stations. Joseph W. Babcock was the only county resident to serve in the United State Congress. During the six terms he served from 1892-1902, he was known as the founder of many small and temporary post offices requested by his constituents.

The first post office in the county, was in Seven Mile Creek in the tavern, a stage coach stop, of Chauncey Strong located on the east side of Seven Mile Creek near the Highway 12 crossing. This was between Mauston and Lyndon Station. Strong served as the first postmaster. Mail came by wagon from Portage starting in 1851 until the office closed in 1858.

Five offices opened in 1854 in the county. Fountain Post Office lasted ten years, while Germantown operated from 1854 until 1912. Early on, the role of postmaster was held by Fred Runkel, followed by his wife and then their son William, who served until it closed. Necedah Post Office opened that same year and still operates today. That year, Mill Haven office was opened near Hwy. 80 and Sand Road, now Hwy. B, on Macomber Creek. The post office’s name changed in 1868, when it moved to New Lisbon. Currently, a large business in New Lisbon is named Mill Haven Foods. Maugh’s Mill Post Office opened the same year with James M. Maughs, son of Milton Maughs, and the founder of Mauston, as the first postmaster. Just five years later, the name was changed to Mauston. The first rural mail delivery in the county was established out of Mauston, a 23-mile route.

The One Mile Creek office that opened in 1855, in Sec. #21 in Lindina near Leonard Babcock’s mill dam, was open for only five years. The following year, Wonewoc Post Office opened with J. Clement as postmaster. The same year, Kildare Post Office was opened; then the name changed five years later to Lyndon Station.

The short-lived Waucedah Post Office north of Lyndon Station opened January 1857, and closed six months later when logging ended. The Lemonweir Mills and Werner post offices were launched that same year. Lemonweir Mills closed in 1876, and Werner, the Yellow River village located a mile upriver from Germantown village, ceased operation in 1887. Fowler’s Prairie Post Office began doing mail service in 1857, to serve the community that bore his family name. The name change to Elroy happened five years later.

D. Sarles was the postmaster when the Armenia Post Office opened across from the Cranberry House in 1858. This office remained opened for nearly 60 years. Mount Zion Post Office ran only seven years between Mauston and Elroy, from 1860-1867. Now all that remains in that area is a cemetery.

The Pinery, Beaver Mills and Smith’s Mill post offices opened in 1859, 1876 and 1877, respectively. The Pinery in Armenia, Beaver Mills in Kingston, and Smith’s just south of the Wood County line, all closed when logging died. Smith’s name changed to Daly and the office moved to Wood County. Camp Douglas Post Office opened in 1873. Mather’s started three years later. Hustler and Finley’s post offices both opened in 1896. The office at Camp Douglas is the only one of these four to still be open.

The Meadow Valley Post Office was open from 1875 until 1935.

The office at Cutler had more changes than any other in the county. Duester, 1884-1892, Cranberry Center, 1892-1913, finally Cutler, 1913-1944. Named in honor of Charles F. Cutler who served as the first county clerk from 1857 until 1889.

Orange Post Office opened in 1859, closed in 1892. At the urging of Congressman Babcock, a new office was opened at the same site in 1895, operating for 40 years as Lemonweir Post Office. Not to be confused with the Lemonweir Mills Post Office. The Little Lemonweir River flows through area in the town of Orange. Sentinel Post Office in the town of Summit opened 1859, closing in 1886. It was re-opened in 1892, with help from Congressman Babcock. The office stayed open only until 1894. Another short-lived post office credited to Babcock was Suldal. Theodore Felland worked at this office that served the Norwegian Gap community in Lindina from 1898-1901. Babcock helped open the Zanoni Post Office to serve the Werner community after their office closed. The Zanoni office was in operation from 1898 until 1912.

The last post office to open was Cloverdale, in the west town of Necedah. It opened in 1912, closed in 1935. Located along Hwy. 21, and the railroad, it also had a country school named Cloverdale.