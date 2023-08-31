Related to this story

Most Popular

Portage FFA earns recognition

Portage FFA earns recognition

The Portage FFA chapter was recognized by the National FFA Organization in its 2023 National Chapter Award Program as a 2-Star Chapter, accord…

BeatleFest set for Monday

The Spring Green General Store, 137 S. Albany St., presents the 15th annual BeatleFest from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Labor Day on Monday.

PETS OF WEEK: Rosie and Ella

PETS OF WEEK: Rosie and Ella

Rosie is a 6-month-old Pomeranian mix surrendered because her owner could not give her the time that she needed. This energetic pup is young a…