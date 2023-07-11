Hustler was chartered in 1914, however, settlement began shortly after the West Wisconsin Railroad laid track south from Camp Douglas in the early 1870s. One of the government’s first improvements was the installation of kerosene street lights, hired Melvin Talg as the lamplighter, making the rounds mornings and evenings.

At one time, in the 1920s, early 1930s, “The Hustler Advance” was the village newspaper. The headlines on Nov. 12, 1930, announced, “Juneau County votes to move Highway 12-16.”

The railroad triggered initial village growth, while the re-routing of Hwy. 12 through the village in the 1920s brought good-times. The heavy traffic through the village helped Morgan O. Rider run a large used car sale in 1926. Vehicles on the block were Nash, Chevrolet, Ford, Dodge, Oakland, Whippet, Reo and Studebaker. Good times lasted until Hwy. 12 was routed to bypass Hustler. This was not the end of Hustler, however.

The first harvest festival in Hustler was held in 1922. Morg Rider gave away a 1922 Nash touring car. The dance was held in his car dealership garage. More than 100 annual festivals have been held since, with Aug. 25, 26, 27 being the dates for this year’s celebration.

Free outdoor movies drew hundreds of people, all ages, to the village from May to September commencing in the 1920s. Dave Marck started showing free movies in towns around the Twin Cities. During his first trip to Wisconsin, driving from one small town to another, he fell in love with the region. He began promoting outdoor free show night as a way to bring farmers back into town to patronize the local merchants during the Great Depression. Marck told the civic leaders there would be no charge if it didn’t draw a crowd. Offering a four-week trial basis for the idea to catch on. He didn’t realize the power of the party-line phone system when it came to spreading news. Drawing a crowd was not a problem. Many rural folks had never seen a movie, the price was right, too. Marck rented the movie, drove to Hustler for free show night. As the weeks progressed, he showed the same film in Lyndon Station, North Freedom, Endeavor, Wilton, and Farmer Bill’s Beach Resort near Lyndon Station and the Dells.

Each spring, Marck booked the movies in advance for the whole summer. Sometimes the film exchange could not provide the film he had booked but would supply something similar. He never announced a specific film for the coming week.

Hustler was not without sad events. In 1915, the “Metsdorf Tragedy” happened. Local farmers had been getting sand to build barn basements from the Metsdorf’s sand pit located west of Hustler. The Metsdorfs were also building a new barn. Three Metsdorf children, age 4, 8, and 10 went out to play even though it was a rainy day. When they did not come home for supper, neighbors formed a posse to conduct a search. Later that night, a shoe was found in the pit. After digging frantically, the group found the three children, sitting in a row under the pit overhang, all were dead with broken necks.

In 1927, people of the community began gathering to listen to the Dempsey/Tunney fight from Soldier Field in Chicago. Very few owned a radio and Birkness Hardware let people know they were all welcome to gather there to listen. Prior to the start of the fight, owner Jake Birkness was hooking up the aerial wire in a new receiving set when it came in contact with a Wisconsin Power & Light wire, and the 31-year-old man was electrocuted when a charge came in contact with his left foot. Birkness left a wife and infant son.

My aunt and uncle, Arnold and Ethel Lawrence were killed when a fast Northwestern Passenger train struck their car at the Hwy. A crossing in Hustler. Also killed was Arnold’s brother Raymond. The tragedy happened May 12, 1963. Arnold and Ethel left five children. Raymond was survived by his wife Clara and five children. Months later, trains were discontinued passing through Hustler.