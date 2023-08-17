This summer the city of Mauston has rebuilt and reconfigured Water Street along the Lemonweir River. In recent years the south bank of the river around the dam has also seen the installation of a river walk and dismantling of the electrical sub-station. In the pioneer days the dam area was the first settled portion of the city, but human activity at the location dates back much earlier. There used to be a small group of Indian mounds at the site that stood watch over the river for hundreds of years before the White man came to this area.

The first dam in Mauston was built in 1842, by proprietors McNeil, Elmore and McAllister. In 1848, Gen. Milton Maughs of Galena, Illinois, gained control through the death of a business partner. Initially not wanting to stick around, Maughs put off building a home until 1852, which was finished by his son in 1853. He filed the first city plat for “Maus’ Town” in 1854.

Pennsylvanian-born Increase A. Lapham, 1811-1875, was a pioneering Wisconsin scientist, surveyor, naturalist and author. He is considered the father of the United States Weather Service. Lapham had a great love for the natural and native history of this state. His grave is a celebrated stop on the Forest Home Cemetery tour in Milwaukee.

Starting in 1850, Lapham spent the next three summers traveling across Wisconsin discovering and cataloging its ancient earthworks—the mound builders were active between 700 and 1200 A.D. The funding came from a grant from the Smithsonian Institute. His research culminated in the publication of his landmark book, “The Antiquities of Wisconsin,” in 1855, reprint available at Hatch Library. That work has become an invaluable resource on state Indian mounds, many of which do not exist today.

Lapham spent his third summer in 1852 mainly in south-central Wisconsin. Starting at his home in Milwaukee, he traveled a wayward route to the Wisconsin River waterway. Heading north from the dells he reached the mouth of the Lemonweir River. He cataloged a number of mounds along the Lemonweir until reaching Maughs’ dam. At the dam he discovered a small group of effigy—bird, animal or human shaped—mounds along with linear shaped mounds. Lapham then continued on to La Crosse before heading down to Prairie du Chien.

In “Antiquities,” Lapham included a detailed map of the Maughs’ dam area showing the size, shape and location of the mounds. The map is historically important and fascinating to study today. Note the location of “Maus’ Mill” on the “Lemonwier” River. In his text, Lapham describes excavating one of the man-shaped figures and finding a human skeleton buried in the head. Even at that early date some of the mounds had already been heavily damaged or removed by using them for fill for the dam. This was the eventual fate of all of the Mauston dam earthworks.

Very often Indian mounds were considered troublesome by the early pioneers. A quote from an early Sauk County farmer displays a common attitude at the time, “We were rather irked by the large number of Indian mounds we had to plow down. There must have been at least 25 on our land… Some were shaped like animals and some like birds, and all were from three to five feet high.”

In 2005, the citizens of Mauston were startled with the news that a large panther-shaped—or spirit—effigy mound was discovered on private property further upriver. A conical shaped mound was also found nearby. These earthworks, along with the well-known New Lisbon mound group, were apparently missed by Lapham. Later in 2005, a replica of the panther mound was constructed on the high school grounds.

As the paving and landscaping are completed on upper Water Street, it is worth the time to study and reflect on the native and pioneer history of that area. For those interested in viewing other Indian mounds, the Kingsley Bend wayside on Highway 16 just south of Wisconsin Dells in Columbia County or Devils Lake State Park offer many of the areas best-preserved mounds.