The 13-room Boorman House in Mauston, was built in 1876 at a cost of $12,000. Ben Boorman owned and operated a three-story flour mill located by the dam on the Lemonweir River, just a short walk from his new house. This flour was sold and shipped throughout the Midwest. Additionally, Boorman operated a lumber mill near the dam. The finest lumber that came through the mill was used for the beautiful woodwork in the house. He increased his mill operation by adding a wool carding works due to the large amount of sheep farmers in the county at that time.

Owners of the house since Boorman’s Aug. 17, 1886, death were J. Heath during the long probate period, followed by Thomas F. Powers, John Tremaine, Francis Gardner, and Edward Pierce. The Juneau County Historical Society purchased the Boorman House for a museum from Pierce on Aug. 6, 1987.

The annual Pie and Ice Cream Social will be held from 1-4 p.m. June 25 at the Boorman House, 211 N. Union St., Mauston. This year’s event will feature Pat Carroll demonstrating his late father’s surveying equipment. Book signing by local author and illustrator, Tammy Seebecker Brown will be a specialty. Skilled rug weaving by Jane Weiss of Elroy, on the historical society’s loom will be done in the basement of the house. Spinning demonstrations will be going on and a musical entertainment. Kenny Clark will have his antique “hit and miss” motors in operation.

Spend the afternoon, bring a lawn chair, tour the mansion and enjoy the best selection of locally made pies, root beer and ice cream.

The Juneau County Historical Society will celebrate 60 years of organization on July 23 with a special event at the Boorman House, to be announced.