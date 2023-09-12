One of the delegates to the 1847 special session of the Wisconsin Legislative Assembly was long-term station agent at Portage City, Squire S. Case. Shortly after the session he moved to Mauston, and eventually became a well-known hardware merchant here. He was the father of William and Manning H. Case who were partners in the business with him. William Case, born in New York, came to Wisconsin in 1842, and settled in Waukesha County. In 1857, William Case married Martha Loomis, moved to Portage, then to Lyndon Station. He was the first railroad station agent there, and also had a general store. In 1867, they made a final move, to Mauston, except for a three-year span in Wonewoc, operating the Case Wagon Co. with his brother M.H. Case.

In Mauston, William Case engaged in the mercantile business with his father and brother. Martha Case worked side-by-side with her husband at the store. Their only child, a son born at Portage, died at five months.

The Case families were dedicated members of the Mauston Methodist Church. Martha Case taught Sabbath school for years. It was noted in local history, she was kindly of heart and generous. One of her commendable practices was to send flowers to every home where death entered, irrespective of creed or station.

William Case, always a man of energy, took great interest in public affairs. He was called upon to fill many offices of public trust, having been elected mayor of Mauston for several years. He served on the County Board of Supervisors representing the city. He filled the office of chairman of the board for a number of years. He was also director of the school board for a period of time. At an Old Settlers Day parade in the 1870s, He drove a large span of mules hauling the Mauston Ladies Ideal Band through town. An account of the event noted he handled the mule team like an old 49-er on the way to California.

In the 1890s, William Case was appointed postmaster in Mauston, an office he was engaged in until his death in 1908. Martha Case was made his assistant at the post office the day he was installed, holding that position until the year following his death. She passed away in 1909.

The Cases’ built a large, stately home on Tremont Street, overlooking the city. The sign on the front lawn indicates a new family might enjoy that view forthwith.