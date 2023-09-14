This rare view of the old Mauston Brewery building at the corner of Morris and Windsor Streets was part of a series of postcards produced in 1922 showing downed trees around Mauston after an ice storm on Feb. 22, 1922.

The original part of the Mauston Brewery building had a long history in this area. German immigrant Henry Runkel constructed it as a brewery in 1858, in the now disbanded village of Germantown. Germantown, now mostly under Castle Rock Lake, was located about nine miles north of town on the Wisconsin River.

According to former local historian Merton Eberlein, 1902-1996, the building was next moved to Windsor Street in 1868, when Runkel moved his brewery operation here. The building was set atop a large cellar structure Runkel had dug into the hillside. A larger icehouse and granary storage were added in 1879, and there was a series of new owners after 1888. When bottling came into vogue, a bottling room was added in 1901.

Eberlein grew up next door to the brewery. As a young teen he was employed washing empty beer bottles. Joseph Vogl, the last brewery owner, went bankrupt in 1916. After that Eberlein and his father were hired to dispose of the leftover beer in the cellar. They uncorked the wooden barrels and poured the beer down a drain, which exited downhill in the Lemonweir River.

The Hussa Brewing Company of Bangor, bought the vacant brewery building in 1918, and turned it into a pickle factory. The Hussas had turned to canning produce just before the start of Prohibition. They put up a large processing building just behind the original brewery structure and for the next few years ran quite a successful operation.

So, at the time this photo was taken the business was a pickle factory. Examining the photo closely, a second floor opening gives evidence the building was in a state of disrepair. Later in the year, on Oct. 23, 1922, a spectacular fire consumed the entire Hussa plant. It was reported to have been one of the worst fires Mauston had seen in years and many nearby homes were in peril.

The lot sat empty until 1928, when James Samuel “Sam” Hess Jr. bought the property. He was the son of Mauston hospital founder J. S. Hess Sr. Sam Hess Jr. commissioned the brick bungalow to be built on the foundation that still stands today. He retained the old underground aging cellars making it one of the most unique homes in the city. As in most communities with an early brewery, the cellars led to tall tales of tunnels running under streets connecting neighborhood homes. Eberlein completely debunked those myths in a 1981 Juneau County Star-Times article.

The only other known brewery photo comes from a 1911 city business profile when the business was producing beer. A classic shot with a horse-drawn wagon full of beer barrels posed out front. This postcard is a somewhat later photo but it is still an important addition to the almost forgotten history of the Mauston Brewery. There is a softbound history booklet titled, “The History of the Mauston Brewery 1858 - 1916” by this writer available for checkout at the Hatch Library.