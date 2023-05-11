“How Sweet It Is,” a heart-warming James Taylor tribute concert featuring Steve Leslie, will bring the Dodge County Concert Association’s 2022-2023 season to a close at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18 at the Beaver Dam High School Auditorium, 500 Gould St., Beaver Dam. Doors open at 6 p.m. with auditorium seating about 6:20 p.m., and a gift-card drawing for members at 6:55 p.m.

Nashville-based Leslie is an award-winning singer, songwriter and guitarist. His songs have been recorded by Kenny Rogers, Mark Chestnutt, George Strait, and many others. He has played the Grand Ole Opry and can be seen regularly at the world-famous Bluebird Cafe.

Admission is with season-ticket only and not normally available at the door. Extra seating is available at this performance, so if purchasing a 2023-2024 season ticket, this concert is free.

For more information, call Rodney Binder at 920-219-9523 or visit dodgecountyconcertassociation.net.