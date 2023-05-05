HORICON — On May 4, Innovative Technologies Corporation, a tool and die and metal stamping company, at 201 Industrial Drive, Horicon, celebrated its 25-year anniversary. Innovative was started in 1998, in the old Rays Sharpening Service building which had 1,100 square feet of manufacturing space. As time went on, Mike Ferrell Sr. and his wife Donna Ferrell expanded operations through growth that lead them to rent more manufacturing space in the Scott Properties buildings in Horicon and the Wendorff Properties building in Iron Ridge.

In 2005, Innovative achieved the ISO 9001 certification that it maintains to this day. In 2006, Innovative lost its founder Mike Ferrell Sr. to cancer and Donna and her son Mike Jr. decided to continue the business. In 2008, Innovative was recognized nationally as a Women’s Business Enterprise with Donna Ferrell as the owner and president, and the company moved into its own facility with 42,000 square feet of manufacturing space in the Horicon Industrial Park.

Today, the business operates two shifts, employs 21, and has business relationships with OEM manufacturers in the powersports, heavy truck, agricultural, lawn care, water treatment, lighting, construction, and other industries.

For more information, visit inntech.us.