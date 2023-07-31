The Department of Transportation, represented by Heather Sayler of Northeast Asphalt, will host a public information meeting to review the Frances Lane construction project at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 205 S. Lincoln Ave., Beaver Dam. The project is scheduled to begin Aug. 7. All members of the public and impacted businesses are encouraged to attend.
Information meeting on Frances Lane project set
