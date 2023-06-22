Gov. Tony Evers has signed an $883,069 contract to resurface Highway 80 between 25th Street West and Kingsbury Drive in the city of Necedah, Juneau County. Preliminary work began June 19.

Gerke Excavating is the prime contractor for the project. This project will also improve safety and traffic operations by widening the east side of the roadway to construct left-turn lanes.

During construction, Hwy. 80 will remain open to traffic with temporary lane closures under flagging operations.

Project completion is scheduled for August 2023, dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.

For more information, visit 511wi.gov.