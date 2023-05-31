Gov. Tony Evers signed an $8.6 million contract to reconstruct Highway 80 between Hwy. 21 and County Line Road in Juneau County. Preliminary work is scheduled to begin June 5.

American Asphalt of Wisconsin is the prime contractor for the project. The rural portion of this project is designed to resurface the roadway, replace pavement markings, add centerline rumble strips and install culvert pipes. The remaining project will consist of removing existing pavement and replacing it with new asphalt and updating curb ramps.