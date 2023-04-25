Gov. Tony Evers signed a $2.9 million contract to reconstruct Highway 73 between North Village of Marshall limits and Deansville Road in Columbus, Dane and Columbia counties. Preliminary work is scheduled to begin Thursday, paving will begin Monday.

Payne and Dolan is the prime contractor for the project. The project is designed to resurface the 9.5-mile roadway between Marshall north village limits and Deansville Road.

During construction, Hwy. 73 will be closed to through traffic and detoured via Hwy. 19, Hwy. 89, and Hwy. 73.

Project completion is scheduled for June, dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.

For more information, visit https://projects.511wi.gov/region/southwest.