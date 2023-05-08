Gov. Tony Evers signed a $9.8 million contract to reconstruct Highway 60 between Hwy. W and Hwy. 67 in Dodge County. Preliminary work is scheduled to begin Monday, May 15 with the prime contractor, Northeast Asphalt, Inc. The project is designed to replace deteriorating pavement, replace guardrail and end terminals, add centerline and shoulder rumble strips, and replace several cross culverts.