The Highway 60/67 intersection in Dodge County will be under construction for 18 calendar days starting Monday.

The intersection work is part of construction along 10 miles of Hwy. 60 between Lowell and Hartford. Hwy. 60 will remain closed to thru-traffic during this period. Access to destinations within the project limits, including Hustisford, remain open to traffic using alternate routes or the posted state highway detour.

After the 18-day closure for the Hwy. 60/67 intersection, Hwy. 60 will be open to all traffic in the work zone and the remaining construction for the project will be completed under flagging operations.

The project is scheduled for completion by the end of September, subject to weather and other construction operations.

For more information, visit 511wi.gov.