Gov. Evers signed a $4.5 million contract to resurface Highway 58 between Hwy. 33 in La Valle and .5 miles north of Sara Lane in Mauston, Sauk County. Preliminary work is scheduled began May 22.

DL Gasser is the prime contractor for the project. The project is designed to resurface Hwy. 58 including new pavement markings, gravel shoulders, and erosion control stabilizing.

During construction, Hwy. 58 will remain open to traffic under flagging operations. Access to adjacent properties will be maintained at all times.

Project completion is scheduled for late-July, depending on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.

For more information, visit 511wi.gov.