Gov. Tony Evers signed a $2.6 million contract to improve Highway 39/90/94 northbound lanes between South County Line and Hwy. 60 near Lodi in Columbia County. Preliminary work is scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 18.

Payne and Dolan is the prime contractor for the project. The project is designed to improve the surface by placing a four-inch asphalt overlay on the existing concrete pavement and replacing existing beam guard at the bridge overpasses.