Gov. Tony Evers signed an $18 million contract to improve Highway 33 between Mulberry Street and Hwy. T in Baraboo. Preliminary work is scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 18.

A-1 Excavating is the prime contractor for the project. This project is designed to replace deteriorating pavement on Hwy. 33 and improve safety by converting the existing four-lane undivided highway to two lanes with a two way left turn lane.

For more information, visit https://projects.511wi.gov/wis33-west-baraboo.

During construction, Hwy. 33 will be closed and detoured utilizing Hwy. 90/94 and Hwy. 12.

Project completion is scheduled for 2024, dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.