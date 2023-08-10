WAUPUN — SSM Health Waupun Memorial Hospital, 620 W. Brown St., will host a community blood drive from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Marsh Conference Room.

The ImpactLife blood drive is open to the public. Appointments are encouraged. Donors get their choice of a gift card or a donation to support local teachers.

To sign up, visit bloodcenter.org and use code 4055, or call 800-747-5401. Participants are asked to bring a picture ID.

Helpful tip for donors is to eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before donating.