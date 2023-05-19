HORICON — Horicon Bank has promoted Terry O’Connor, Brenda Nelson, Cassie Voight, Kailey Bauer, and Timothy Cook, according to a May 9 press release.

O’Connor was promoted to executive vice president. He began his career at the bank in September 1998 as vice president of agricultural/business lender. He is active in the Beaver Dam community and serves on multiple boards in Dodge County.

Nelson was promoted to senior vice president. She began her banking career in 1992 and joined Horicon Bank as an assistant credit analyst. She developed the bank’s Credit Analyst and Commercial Processing Departments.

Voight was promoted to vice president. She began her career as a teller at the bank in 2002, and now leads the bank’s Core Systems team and plays a critical role in system-related projects across the organization.

Bauer was promoted to officer. She joined in 2008 as a student teller and as has taken on multiple roles including branch manager, personal banker, and universal banker trainer. She is now the learning and development facilitator and is active in the community.

Cook was promoted to officer. He joined the bank in 2021, on the Treasury and Commercial Payments Solutions Support team and contributes to growing the knowledge and experience base to better serve the business customers.