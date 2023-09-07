Mary Elise Antoine, historian, author, and Wisconsin representative on the board of the French Heritage Corridor, will speak at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Historic Indian Agency House, 1490 Agency House Road, Portage, on the topic of “French-Canadian Pièce sur Pièce Architecture and Heritage in Wisconsin.” The public is invited to attend and admission is free.

A wide variety of cultural arts flowed into the portage in 1832. Among those who left their cultural mark in Wisconsin were the French Canadians. Attendees will explore French vernacular architecture as both a creative expression and a functional adaptation to Wisconsin; glean cultural insights and learn where French-Canadian culture has been preserved in Wisconsin.

This is the final talk of the 2023 speaker series. For more information, visit agencyhouse.org/events.