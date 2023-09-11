Kristi Brown, vice president of finance at Hankscraft Inc., is a 2023 finalist for the InBusiness Magazine CFO of the Year Award. The award ceremony occurred on July 11 at the Madison Concourse Hotel. Her leadership and expertise have made a significant contribution to Hankscraft.

"Kristi's strategic financial leadership and fiscal integrity have been vital in our success. She deftly navigates our complex financial landscape, which includes three manufacturing facilities on two continents. Kristi's nomination for the 2023 CFO of the Year Award is a well-deserved recognition of her accomplishments," said Jon Tatooles, chief executive officer, of Hankscraft.

The annual chief financial officer award celebrates professionals who demonstrate exceptional expertise in managing organizational finances.

Under Brown’s guidance, Hankscraft has achieved sustainable growth, operational efficiency, and strategic expansion. Her ability to analyze market trends, optimize financial processes, and drive profitability distinguishes her in the finance community.

