FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College has selected Douglas Hamm to serve as the next vice president of teaching and learning. Effective June 5, Hamm will assume his role as part of the president's cabinet and serve as the college’s chief academic officer.

Hamm brings a variety of experiences in higher education, as an entrepreneur and in corporate settings with a working knowledge of business acumen, including customer satisfaction, continuous improvement, and measuring results.

Prior to this new role, Hamm served leadership roles at Lakeshore Technical College and Kohler Co. He brings visionary leadership and change management skills and has experience building corporate and k-12 partnerships. In joining Moraine Park, Hamm will assume the responsibilities held by Dr. Jim Eden, who will retire June 30.

Hamm is currently completing a doctorate in higher education leadership and administration from the University of the Cumberlands; he has a master of business administration from Illinois State University and a bachelor’s degree in business and history from Illinois Wesleyan University.