H.H. Bennett Studio & Museum, 215 Broadway Ave., Wisconsin Dells, will open for the season on May 27. Guests will be immersed in the life and work of renowned photographer Henry Hamilton Bennett, and the world of 19th-century photography highlighting Bennett’s artistic talents and photographic innovations. Guests can tour Bennett’s original 1875 studio and explore the adjoining museum, which features his progressive landscape photos and interactive exhibits.

Guests can pose for an old-fashioned tintype photograph in Bennett’s original studio. Available at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, June 2-Oct. 1. Sessions are available by appointment only from November-April. Prices start at $90 for one four-inch by six-inch photographic image.

H.H. Bennett Studio & Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 27-Sept. 7. The fall season is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 18-Oct.29. Tickets are $12 for adults and teens, $10 for seniors, $5 for children, and free for children 5 and younger. Wisconsin Historical Society members receive free admission and a 10% discount on ticketed events.

For more information, visit hhbennettstudio.wisconsinhistory.org.

“Among the Wonders of the Dells” Museum of Wisconsin Art Panel Discussion will be held from 2-4 p.m. June 10 at the 1868 Town Hall—Masonic Temple, Dells Lodge 124, 815 Oak St., Wisconsin Dells. Attendees will learn about the dynamic history of the Wisconsin Dells; featuring artists and photographers Kevin Miyazaki and Mark Brautigam. Cost is $10 per person.