Get Fit Health Club and Tumble Tyme Gymnastics held the All-City Gymnastics Meet on May 30-31. Mara Schomber, Level 2, took the honors as Beaver Dam Champion with first-place on vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise. From left, Sawyer Panetti, fifth-place; Taylor Larsen, third-place; Mara Schomber, first-place; Isabella Stevens, second-place; Jentrie Hinzmann, tied for fourth-place with Charlee Rolland. Not shown, Riley Larsen, tied for fourth-place. For more information on gymnastics, call 920-887-7601.